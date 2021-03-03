Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 631 more positive cases in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 337,594 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,501 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,933 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 568 of the reported deaths.

The state also reported a total of 191 people are hospitalized in Iowa with the virus, with 28 having been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,560 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,565,415 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.7 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 723,262 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and 186,759 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

