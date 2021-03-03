Fog possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our great stretch of early March weather continues. Mostly clear skies tonight give way to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast into the weekend along with warmer temperatures. The snowmelt left behind some moisture so areas of fog could develop tonight into the morning hours of our Thursday. Any precipitation chances still hold off into the early part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.