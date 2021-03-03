Advertisement

Fog possible tonight

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our great stretch of early March weather continues. Mostly clear skies tonight give way to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast into the weekend along with warmer temperatures. The snowmelt left behind some moisture so areas of fog could develop tonight into the morning hours of our Thursday. Any precipitation chances still hold off into the early part of next week.

