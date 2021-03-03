Farber wins seat on Dubuque council after special election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vacant seat on the Dubuque City Council now has a member, following the choice of voters in a special election on Tuesday.

Susan Farber received 702 votes, or 51.1%, to John Pregler’s 670 votes, or 48..8%, to fill the seat in Ward 1. There was one write-in vote cast.

Farber is the owner of a local restaurant, Magoo’s Pizza, and has worked in high tech for large organizations both nationally and overseas.

“My experience with organizations both large and small, I think, will bring a needed perspective to the council table,” Farber said. “The shoulders become very broad and it is just a great way of learning how to deal with a variety of people, a variety of cultures, and to have wonderful debate and conversation where nothing is personable but everything is focused on results and serving, not only the customer side, but also the company that you work for representing.”

Farber, in her first time running for office, said her priorities will include public safety and keeping Dubuque’s economy flourishing.

8% of registered voters in the ward participated in Tuesday’s election, according to the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office.

