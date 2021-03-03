Advertisement

Existing tax levy gets extended by 10 years for Western Dubuque Schools

The administrative offices for the Western Dubuque Community School District.
The administrative offices for the Western Dubuque Community School District.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in a northeast Iowa school district will keep a tax levy in place for another decade.

The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which was already in place for residents of the Western Dubuque Community School District, will stay in place for another 10 years. Voters approved of the measure overwhelmingly, with 575 votes, or 81.4%, in favor and 131 votes, or 18.6%, opposed.

The money would be used for buying school buses, computer purchases, roof repair, and other infrastructure. Superintendent Rick Colpitts said that extending the levy will not increase property taxes above their current rates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids is growing, which is generating more need for workers.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing looking to hire welders

Latest News

Susan Farber participates in an interview via videoconference on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021.
Farber wins seat on Dubuque council after special election
An architect's rendering of a proposed elementary school for the Marion Independent School...
Marion voters approve school bond issue leading to new school, improvements
The logo for Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.
Voters approve $31 million bond issue in Waverly-Shell Rock district
Implementing the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan would cost over $135,000.
Dubuque city leaders put together plan to begin addressing city’s poverty issues