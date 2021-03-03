Existing tax levy gets extended by 10 years for Western Dubuque Schools

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in a northeast Iowa school district will keep a tax levy in place for another decade.

The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which was already in place for residents of the Western Dubuque Community School District, will stay in place for another 10 years. Voters approved of the measure overwhelmingly, with 575 votes, or 81.4%, in favor and 131 votes, or 18.6%, opposed.

The money would be used for buying school buses, computer purchases, roof repair, and other infrastructure. Superintendent Rick Colpitts said that extending the levy will not increase property taxes above their current rates.

