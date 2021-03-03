Event aims to help lessen the stigma around mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More eastern Iowans are reaching out for mental health help after a year unlike any other of dealing with the pandemic, the derecho in August, and social unrest among other events.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and the MedQuarter Regional District are sponsoring the Make It OK campaign in Linn County to help reduce any lingering stigma around getting help for mental health. It includes a monthly virtual series called “Make it OK Midweek,” the training of more than 100 community ambassadors, and gets high school and college students as well as employers involved.

A free virtual event is coming up on Thursday, March 11 called the Make It OK Community Call to Action event. It features #1 New York Times author and star of MTV’s “The Buried Life” Ben Nemtin as the keynote speaker. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, but people have to register in advance online to attend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.