Advertisement

Eastern Iowa man convicted of counterfeiting postage

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Iowa say a Marion man has been convicted of forging and counterfeiting postage stamps.

Prosecutors say in a news release that a federal judge in Cedar Rapids found 42-year-old Bradley Jon Matheny guilty Tuesday after a one-day trial of seven counts of postage meter stamp forgery and counterfeiting and three counts of export violations.

Prosecutors say Matheny used forged and counterfeited postage meter stamps to ship most of the more than 28,000 packages he mailed to his eBay business customers between November 2015 and May 2017.

Matheny faces up to 65 years in federal prison and a $2.5 million fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on...
Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, celebrates with coach Lisa Bluder during the first half of the...
Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position
A man, investigators say stabbed two women in Cedar Rapids, has died after police shot him.
Cedar Rapids police officer involved in Arnell States shooting identified

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine
A one-dose vaccine or two? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in.
Debate simmers over spreading out shots for two-dose vaccines
Gov. Reynolds, her husband and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia received...
Gov. Reynolds receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living reported cases...
Report: Virus cases in nursing homes drop 82%