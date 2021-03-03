Colorado travel company to refund Iowa band students after 2020 European trip canceled due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Wednesday said Iowa high school musicians will now be getting a refund for the trip that was canceled in April 2020 due to COVID-19.

Through the Iowa Ambassadors of Music program, high school musicians from all across Iowa were going to travel around Europe for more than two weeks over the summer in 2020. The students would have visited seven different countries and performed concerts in some of them.

However, the trip was canceled in mid-March due to the pandemic and the travel company only offered a partial refund.

Miller said the Colorado-based travel company has now agreed to refund $610,430 to 307 Iowans who had the trip canceled.

Voyageurs International agreed to settle after the Iowa Attorney General’s Office alleged that it violated the Travel Agencies and Agents law, the Iowa Door-to-Door Sales Act and the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

Voyageurs International denied the charges, but agreed to refund the money.

“The pandemic was unavoidable, and travel companies are not necessarily responsible for refunding all money to customers in such situations,” Miller said. “However, Voyageurs misled Iowans in how it handled the unexpected event. We appreciate that the company worked with us to return money to Iowans.”

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it is in the process of contacting the affected Iowans and will be sending out refund checks.

