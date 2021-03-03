Advertisement

Charles City man convicted in 2009 child murder loses appeal

The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Edgar Concepcion Jr. for the brutal rape and murder of a three-year-old.
Edgar Concepcion Jr., 26, lost his appeal to overturn his 2010 conviction for the rape and murder of this three-year-old cousin in 2009.
Edgar Concepcion Jr., 26, lost his appeal to overturn his 2010 conviction for the rape and murder of this three-year-old cousin in 2009.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Charles City man found guilty over a decade ago for the brutal rape and murder of a three-year-old.

On Wednesday, the State upheld a lower court’s decision to deny Edgar Concepcion Jr. post-conviction relief.

Concepcion, now 26, was 14-years-old when police say he raped and murdered Krystel Banes, his cousin, in 2009.

In 2010, a jury found Concepcion guilty of 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse and Child Endangerment-Bodily Injury. Concepcion was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2014 regarding penalties for those convicted of serious crimes as juveniles required Concepcion Jr. to be re-sentenced, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Concepcion was retried, convicted, and sentenced again to life without parole for the case in February 2016.

Concepcion appealed the 2016 conviction, arguing that he was actually innocent, his lawyer failed to challenge Concepcion’s competency to stand trial, that certain medical testimony was inadmissible, that his attorney was ineffective in stipulating to probable cause for detention and that the interrogation method used by police was unconstitutional.

Concepcion is currently serving his sentence at Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

