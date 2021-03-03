Authorities release names of those involved in head-on crash in Scott County

(KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a deadly crash involving three vehicles this week. On Tuesday at 10:16 a.m., the driver of a 2015 Freightliner cargo van lost control on northbound highway 61 and went into the median and hit an oncoming car head-on in a southbound lane. A pick-up was also hit.

The driver of the cargo van has been identified as 18-year-old Vitalii Fedosyuk of Elk River, Minnesota. He is being treated for injuries at a Quad City hospital and is listed in stable condition. The driver of the car that was hit head-on, a Toyota Corolla, died in the crash and has been identified as 47-year-old Gary Warren of Maquoketa, Iowa. A passenger in his car, 45-year-old David Muller also died in the crash. Another passenger in the car, 19-year-old Caleb Warren of Maquoketa, Iowa was air-lifted from the scene and is in critical condition at University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Scott Shirley, 59, of Clinton, Iowa was the driver of the pick-up had minor injuries.

Fedosyuk has been cited for failure to maintain control and not for wearing a seat belt. Additional charges may be filed at a later date as the investigation continues.

