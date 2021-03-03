Another day with highs in the 40s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another nice afternoon across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, where areas to the south could reach 50° again. Mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day with a light north wind.

Overnight, mostly clear skies and there is the potential of patchy fog as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s the rest of the week and into the weekend. By Sunday, highs rise into the low 60s. We will bring in the chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms into next week.

