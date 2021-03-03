$20 million bond for West Delaware Schools receives approval by voters

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in a portion of Delaware and Buchanan County approved a new multi-million dollar bond issue on Tuesday.

The vote was 752 in favor, or 67.6%, and 361 opposed, or 23.4%. The measure needed 60% in order to pass.

School district officials said that the $20 million would be used for remodeling or improvement of various aspects of the district’s high school, middle school, and Lambert Elementary. The tax levy will increase the median property tax by about $4.49 per month, according to information provided by the district.

