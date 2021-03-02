Willie Ray Fairley returns home from Texas
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids is back home after providing meals to people in Texas.
That’s according to a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook Page.
Willie Ray Fairley, along with a group of volunteers, left for the state about two weeks ago to provide relief.
He fed thousands of people in Iowa after the derecho.
