Willie Ray Fairley returns home from Texas

Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids is back home after providing meals to people in Texas.

That’s according to a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook Page.

Willie Ray Fairley, along with a group of volunteers, left for the state about two weeks ago to provide relief.

He fed thousands of people in Iowa after the derecho.

We made it home safe.

Posted by Willie Ray's Q Shack on Monday, March 1, 2021

