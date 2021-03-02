Western Dubuque Community School District voters to decide on extension of PPEL

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters throughout the Western Dubuque Community School District will decide on Tuesday whether to keep the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (P-PEL) for another ten years.

The money would be used for buying school buses, computer purchases, roof repair, and other infrastructure.

Western Dubuque school leaders note the district’s overall tax levy rate is about 15 percent below Iowa’s average rate.

”If we do not have the P-PEL funds coming in, we actually have to take that money out of general fund,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts explained. “It is about $1.5 million a year that we use for facilities; we would have to pay for that out of it and that means we have to hire less teachers, provide less instructional support.”

Colpitts added extending the levy will not increase property taxes.

