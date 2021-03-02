Two-year-old in the hospital after shooting in Des Moines Monday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a two-year-old child is in the hospital after someone fired dozens of gunshots into a residence north of Evelyn K. Davis Park in Des Moines on Monday night.

KCCI is reporting that police responded to the home in the 1300 block of 13th Street just before 11 p.m.

Officials said the child is in critical condition and is at UnityPoint - Blank Children’s Hospital.

About two hours later, troopers with the Iowa State Patrol found a crashed vehicle near the 115-mile marker of Interstate 80 in Dallas County that they believe is potentially connected to the shooting.

Des Moines police told KCCI that detectives believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting, but five individuals have been detained and two weapons have been recovered.

