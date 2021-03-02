Advertisement

Two-year-old in the hospital after shooting in Des Moines Monday night

(Valley news Live)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a two-year-old child is in the hospital after someone fired dozens of gunshots into a residence north of Evelyn K. Davis Park in Des Moines on Monday night.

KCCI is reporting that police responded to the home in the 1300 block of 13th Street just before 11 p.m.

Officials said the child is in critical condition and is at UnityPoint - Blank Children’s Hospital.

About two hours later, troopers with the Iowa State Patrol found a crashed vehicle near the 115-mile marker of Interstate 80 in Dallas County that they believe is potentially connected to the shooting.

Des Moines police told KCCI that detectives believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting, but five individuals have been detained and two weapons have been recovered.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids is growing, which is generating more need for workers.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing looking to hire welders
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
Iowa surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

File image
Family’s dog dies in fire at Dubuque mobile home park
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
After several years of debate and discussion, it is now legal to have backyard chickens and...
Backyard chickens legalized in Cedar Falls
Waterloo police say 2020 had the highest number of recorded homicides since 1993.
Waterloo and Cedar Rapids report increase in violent crimes in 2020