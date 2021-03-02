Advertisement

Two juveniles, one adult arrested in Dubuque after firing gunshots at a home

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police were called to 65 Burns Street for a report of gunshots just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

The resident of the home told police that acquaintances of her children shot at the home.

Officials said the resident was able to identify the three suspects, who are 18, 17 and 16 years of age. The 17-year-old was identified as the one who fired the shots.

Police said they reviewed traffic camera footage to track the suspects to the Liquor Tobacco and Gas located at 1401 Central Avenue where a traffic stop was made.

The two juveniles fled on foot, but were taken into custody a short distance from the stop.

Police conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and found a 9 mm handgun.

The 17-year-old faces charges of Going Armed with Intent and Interference with Official Acts.

The 16-year-old was charged with Aiding and Abetting Going Armed with Intent and Interference with Official Acts Causing Injury, because the arresting officer sustained injuries to his knee, elbow and hand while making the arrest.

The 18-year-old, identified as Charles D. Tyler, was charged with Aiding and Abetting Going Armed with Intent.

The two juveniles were charged as juveniles and were taken to juvenile detention. Tyler is in custody at the Dubuque County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and say additional charges are possible.

