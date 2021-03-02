Advertisement

Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County

A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt following a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Tuesday.

At around 2:59 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Prairie Hill Road near Linn-Jones Road. Deputies believe that a pickup truck that was headed northbound on Linn-Jones Road did not yield at a stop sign at the intersection with Prairie Hill Road. This caused the semi to hit the pickup, sending the pickup into the ditch on the north side of the road.

The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Jones Regional Hospital by ambulance. Officials described their injuries as apparently non-life-threatening.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue division, Coggon Fire Department, Prairieburg Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

The driver of the pickup truck will be cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, according to sheriff’s office officials.

