Sunny and warmer today, breezy conditions develop

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on sunny sky for today with an increasing southwest wind. This will help warm us out of the teens this morning to the 40s by this afternoon. Expect a good afternoon of snowmelt across the area. The wind may gust to 25-30 mph in the afternoon as well. Looking ahead, the general quiet weather keeps rolling right into the weekend with yet another warmer push on Sunday which should bump the temperatures well into the 50s by then. With a warm front in the area, the shower chance is still on track for early next week and the season’s first thunderstorms may be in the offing as well. Highs around 60 are likely early next week.

