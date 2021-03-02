Advertisement

Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siraj White-Wright, 21, of Iowa City.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City man located south of Burlington and in good condition
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa
A roadway crash.
One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
Pride of Iowa in Marengo.
Officials investigating cause of fire that destroyed Marengo plant
Derecho damage in Cedar Rapids.
Months-long burn ban lifted in Cedar Rapids