Advertisement

Police: Eldridge man kissed, fondled 11-year-old

Cory Glenn Carter, 54, of Eldridge, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B...
Cory Glenn Carter, 54, of Eldridge, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was arrested Sunday after police say he kissed and fondled an 11-year-old.

Cory Glenn Carter, 54, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Online Scott County Jail records show he posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail after nearly three hours in custody.

He will make an initial appearance in Scott County Court Tuesday morning, court records show.

In an arrest affidavit, the Eldridge Police Department said Carter kissed and fondled the child while sleeping in Carter’s guest bedroom early Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids is growing, which is generating more need for workers.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing looking to hire welders
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
Iowa surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Gunmen kidnapped more than 300-girls from a Secondary school last Friday.
Gunmen release 279 schoolgirl hostages in Nigeria
Scott Community College, Belmont Campus.
Voters to weigh in on $40 million bond levy for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Tuesday
Vice President Kamala Harris will swear-in the new Secretary of Education.
Miguel Cardona to be sworn in as Education Secretary
Iowa's three state universities say they will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.
Iowa universities announce in-person commencement ceremonies
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could weaken a key provision of the Voting...
US Supreme Court to hear voting rights case