Advertisement

Over $6 million in state block grants awarded to cities around Iowa

Iowa Economic Development Authority logo.
Iowa Economic Development Authority logo.(Courtesy: State of Iowa)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa announced on Tuesday millions of dollars in new grants intended for community improvements.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority said that $6.18 million of Community Development Block Grants were awarded, primarily for facilities, water and sewer, employment, and other improvements. Determinations for which projects received awards were based on the benefit to low- and moderate-income residents, along with other considerations.

In eastern Iowa, this includes the following grants:

  • Grinnell: A grant of $391,495 for sanitary sewer improvements.
  • Maquoketa: A grant of $600,000 for wastewater plant improvements.
  • Howard County: A grant of $109,200 for employment transportation services.
  • Waukon: A grant of $253,000 for housing rehabilitation and exterior improvements.

Funding for the grants comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19
Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids is growing, which is generating more need for workers.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing looking to hire welders

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Numerous bullet holes were found on the house and cars at the scene of a shooting in Des...
Five arrested in connection to shooting of 2-year-old boy in Des Moines
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray Fairley returns home from Texas