Over $6 million in state block grants awarded to cities around Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa announced on Tuesday millions of dollars in new grants intended for community improvements.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority said that $6.18 million of Community Development Block Grants were awarded, primarily for facilities, water and sewer, employment, and other improvements. Determinations for which projects received awards were based on the benefit to low- and moderate-income residents, along with other considerations.

In eastern Iowa, this includes the following grants:

Grinnell: A grant of $391,495 for sanitary sewer improvements.

Maquoketa: A grant of $600,000 for wastewater plant improvements.

Howard County: A grant of $109,200 for employment transportation services.

Waukon: A grant of $253,000 for housing rehabilitation and exterior improvements.

Funding for the grants comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

