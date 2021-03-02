Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes’ head coaching position.

Known as Sue Beckwith when she played for the Hawkeyes from 1976-80, she received her medical degree from Iowa in 1984 and practices in Des Moines. Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

The gift also includes further support for the P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Black and Golden Opportunities Fund. That fund provides support for women’s sports at the school beyond the basketball program.

“Athletics is the vehicle—the arena—for us to learn life lessons. A successful program is going to help that cause, but what is really important to me is the environment provided for student-athletes to come in, grow, and become tremendous citizens,” Beckwith said, in a statement. “It was important for me that a portion of my giving supports all programs. Although basketball is the most visible, student-athletes in all sports have the same passion, work equally hard, make similar sacrifice, display awesome talent, and reap the same benefits through their athletic endeavors.”

Beckwith has now given nearly $9 million to Iowa women’s athletics.

