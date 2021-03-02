Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids lifts visitor restrictions on campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University announced on Tuesday it has lifted visitor restrictions on campus.

In a press release, the university said it plans to limit capacity at athletic events to 25 percent with student-athletes permitted to have a limited number of passes for family members.

Employees and current students at the university will be allowed to attend athletic events and may also invite one additional family member to Sunday mass on campus.

The university said the changes are a result of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Cedar Rapids and the low number of cases on campus that have been maintained throughout the pandemic.

