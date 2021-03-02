Advertisement

Iowa wrestlers try to defend Big Ten title after long layoff

Iowa junior Max Murin collects a two-point takedown in his 3-1 victory on Sunday versus Illinois.(KCRG File)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team will enter the Big Ten tournament this weekend after having not wrestled since Feb. 7.

The defending conference champion Hawkeyes had to pause team activities for 10 days because of positive COVID-19 tests. During that time all the Hawkeyes could do was run outdoors to maintain their conditioning.

The pause coincided with the record cold spell in the Midwest. Alex Marinelli says he couldn’t imagine athletes in other sports going out for runs when the temperature was 15 degrees below zero.

The Hawkeyes shared the Big Ten regular-season title with Penn State.

