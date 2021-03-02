Iowa reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 456 more cases Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 456 more positive cases in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 336,963 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,498 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,930 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 568 of the reported deaths.

The state also reported a total of 209 people are hospitalized in Iowa with the virus, with 34 having been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 39 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,663 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,561,855 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.1 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 710,675 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and 180,585 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

