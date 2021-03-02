Advertisement

Iowa City West advances to 5A semi-finals, Cedar Falls’ season ends with loss to Johnston

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West is moving on to the Class 5A semi-finals after holding off Waterloo West 65-63 on Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena. Waterloo West was up 60-59 with 1:20 remaining, but the Women of Troy scored six consecutive points.

Iowa City West will face Johnston at noon on Thursday. The Dragons knocked off Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals, 71-64.

