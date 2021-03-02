Advertisement

Gatorade introduces patch to measure hydration

Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its...
Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its beverage you should be drinking.(Source: Gatorade via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gatorade wants you to drink more of its beverage, and now, it can tell you how to do it most efficiently with its new Gx Sweat Patch.

Before a workout, the sticker goes on your inner arm, where it measures how much sweat you produce.

Then, Gatorade’s app tells you how much fluid and sodium you’ve lost and how much of its sports drink you need to consume to replenish it.

You get two patches for $25, and you can only use them one time each.

The good news is, once you know how much you need to drink in a typical workout, you probably don’t need to reinvent that wheel unless you change up your routine or environment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids is growing, which is generating more need for workers.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing looking to hire welders
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
Iowa surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
Willie Ray Fairley preparing food for his business Willie Ray's Q Shack
Willie Ray Fairley returns home from Texas
“That’s what the American people sent us here to do,” said Schumer, D-N.Y., “That’s what our...
Senate Democrats sorting final details of $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids is back home after providing meals to people...
Willie Ray returns home from Texas
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine