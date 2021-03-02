Advertisement

Five arrested in connection to shooting of 2-year-old boy in Des Moines

Numerous bullet holes were found on the house and cars at the scene of a shooting in Des Moines.
Numerous bullet holes were found on the house and cars at the scene of a shooting in Des Moines. Photo date: Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a shooting in Des Moines that critically injured a two-year-old boy.

According to television station KCCI, the Des Moines Police Department announced the arrests on Tuesday afternoon. They include:

  • Owo Robin Nyal Bol, 20, of Sioux City, for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and a probation violation on a warrant unrelated to this investigation.
  • Thon Robin Bol, 20, of Sioux City, for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
  • Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl, 18, of Omaha, Neb., on two counts of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
  • Reath Stephen Yak, 20, of Storm Lake, on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Odol Lual Othow, 20, of Worthington, Minn., on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to the home in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue after a report of a shooting. Officers quickly located a two-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken UnityPoint Health-Blank Children’s Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Officials said that they believe the shooting was targeted, but that the boy and a 17-year-old girl inside the home were not the intended targets.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along Interstate 80 near mile marker 115, located in Dallas County. Officials told KCCI that the crash was possibly related to the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

