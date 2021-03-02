Fantastic week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a cooler start to the day, this afternoon is looking very nice. Temperatures will be mild in the mid-40s with lots of sunshine.

Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. Snowmelt will continue throughout the week as our highs stay in the mid to upper 40s with dry and quiet conditions. A great week to clean out the garage, take a walk or bike ride, or get the car washed.

This weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Temperatures rise into the 60s next week but that comes with a rain and possible thunderstorm chance.

