Family’s dog dies in fire at Dubuque mobile home park

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family’s dog has died in a fire at a trailer in a mobile home park in Dubuque on Monday.

Officials said the number 17 trailer located at 15462 Lewis Road was fully engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived.

The residence is a total loss, with the damage estimated at $50,000.

The family’s dog was trapped inside the home during the fire and did not survive.

Nearby trailers 16 and 18 also suffered heat damage from the fire, but fire officials did not have an estimate for the amount of damage.

Officials did not report any injuries to any residents due to the fire. They also said there was nothing suspicious about the cause of the fire.

