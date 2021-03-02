Cedar Rapids police officer involved in Arnell States shooting identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have identified the police officer who shot 39-year-old Arnell States after they say he stabbed two women on February 20. States later died due to his injuries.

The stabbing reportedly happened at the Rodeway Inn located at 4011 16th Avenue SW.

As officers arrived, one of the victims, 34-year-old Katrina Brinson, was able to identify States as the person who stabbed her. She later died at the hospital due to her injuries.

As police confronted States, he threatened the officers. That’s when officer Kyzer Moore fired his weapon. States died from his injuries.

Officer Moore has served with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for three-years and six-months. CRPD reports Moore interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation voluntarily and remains on paid administrative leave while an investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Once the investigation concludes, the facts will be forwarded to the Linn County Attorney.

The family of Katrina Brinson told TV9 this was a case of domestic abuse.

