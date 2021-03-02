Cedar Falls extends face covering resolution
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls has extended its mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on April 7.
The city council voted on the extension on Monday. The resolution had been set to expire on March 3.
The resolution requires anyone within city limits to wear a face covering in public settings when maintaining six-feet of social distancing isn’t possible. That includes use of public transportation and private car services.
Exemptions include:
- Children under the age of five
- Anyone who has trouble breathing or is on oxygen therapy or a ventilator
- Anyone who has been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings
Gov. Reynolds lifted the statewide mask mandate on February 7.
