Cedar Falls extends face covering resolution

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls has extended its mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on April 7.

The city council voted on the extension on Monday. The resolution had been set to expire on March 3.

The resolution requires anyone within city limits to wear a face covering in public settings when maintaining six-feet of social distancing isn’t possible. That includes use of public transportation and private car services.

Exemptions include:

  • Children under the age of five
  • Anyone who has trouble breathing or is on oxygen therapy or a ventilator
  • Anyone who has been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings

For more information, click here.

Gov. Reynolds lifted the statewide mask mandate on February 7.

