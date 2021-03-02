Advertisement

American Legion celebrates centennial in Ely

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Legion post in Ely is celebrating 100 years of service, a big milestone in the town of just over 2,200 people.

It first formed on March 1, 1921, when 15 World War I veterans met in downtown and agreed to charter a post. The St. Quentin Post of the organization gets its name from the Battle of St. Quentin Canal in France -- two men from Ely died in the aftermath of that battle.

During a normal year, the American Legion Hall is used for various activities from dances, trivia contests, and robotics team meets. The organization is happy to be able to serve Ely for a century.

“It’s pretty significant, any organization that can stay standing after 100 years is a pretty big deal,” Rob Smith, with the organization, said. “We’ve been an anchor for the community since the beginning.”

The American Legion hopes to be able to safely hold an in-person celebration for the centennial later this year.

