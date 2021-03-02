40s this week, 50s and 60s ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Early March warmup is in progress. Highs will top 40 for the remainder of the workweek as the snowpack goes down. Mostly sunny skies during the day and mostly clear skies at night dominate the weather forecast. By Sunday 50s are a likelihood with 60zs not far behind on Monday. Early next week is our next chance for any active weather in the form of showers and storms.

