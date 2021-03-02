Advertisement

2 people killed, 3 hurt in Scott County crash

Two people were killed in a head-on accident on Highway 61.
Two people were killed in a head-on accident on Highway 61.
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Two people were killed and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash north of Davenport.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 61 near Long Grove when the driver of a van traveling north lost control, crossing over the median and colliding with a pickup truck and a car.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane told the Quad-City Times that two people in the car were killed and another was flown to a hospital in Iowa City. The driver of the van was taken to a Davenport hospital with serious injuries, and the pickup driver had minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office will release the name of those involved later after their relatives have been contacted.

