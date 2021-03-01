Advertisement

Warmer air moves in tomorrow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and it is a cooler start to March. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Overnight, clouds will dissipate making for mostly clear skies and temperatures fall into the teens. Tomorrow will be mild as winds shift to the southwest bringing some warmer air to eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We will stay mild, quiet, and dry the rest of the week. We will warm even more heading into next week as 50s look to be likely all across the area.

