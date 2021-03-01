University of Iowa working to offer in-person commencement option for spring 2021
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa on Monday announced it is working to develop an in-person commencement option for students graduating this spring.
The university said the format will celebrate the achievements of graduating students while maintaining the university’s guidelines for social distancing and the face covering requirement.
The university expects to have more details to share by March 19.
