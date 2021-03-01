Advertisement

Tyson Foods to offer employees free COVID-19 vaccinations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - This week Tyson Foods is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees at plants in Iowa.

Tyson says local health departments across the state are working with facilities to get people immunized.

Tyson expects many of their 13,000 Iowa employees will be vaccinated at events through the week.

That includes sites in Waterloo and Independence.

More than 2,000 Tyson employees have already received their shots.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siraj White-Wright, 21, of Iowa City.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City man located south of Burlington and in good condition
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa
A roadway crash.
One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Latest News

In U.S. trials, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is considered 72% effective with 86%...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved as decline in COVID-19 cases stalls
New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (second row, second from right) presented Joy...
Elderly couple who found love during COVID-19 get vaccinated before wedding
In the midst of a tough winter, the love between two 94-year-olds in New York blossomed, and...
After COVID-19 vaccines, elderly couple from NY look forward to married life
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy