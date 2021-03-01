Tyson Foods to offer employees free COVID-19 vaccinations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - This week Tyson Foods is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees at plants in Iowa.

Tyson says local health departments across the state are working with facilities to get people immunized.

Tyson expects many of their 13,000 Iowa employees will be vaccinated at events through the week.

That includes sites in Waterloo and Independence.

More than 2,000 Tyson employees have already received their shots.

