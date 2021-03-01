Advertisement

St. Louis man gets more than 8 years in prison after brandishing gun at Waterloo motel

Officials said, in a plea agreement, 30-year-old Devonner Coleman admitted to being found with a .22 caliber rifle with the barrel cut off and about 118 grams of marijuana.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison following an incident at a Waterloo Motel 6 in which he reportedly threatened a woman with a firearm in an attempt to dissuade her from contacting law enforcement.

Officials said 30-year-old Devonner Coleman admitted, in a plea agreement, to being found with a .22 caliber rifle with the barrel cut off and about 118 grams of marijuana.

Coleman’s fingerprints were found on the weapon and one of the bags of marijuana.

In a news release, officials said a witness testified at the sentencing saying Coleman had displayed the weapon at her, stating he does not mess with “snitches,” and later stepped on her foot and yelled at her while she was on the phone with a 911 operator.

Officials said Coleman has previous convictions for possessing marijuana with intent to deliver in Black Hawk County in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Coleman was sentenced to 102 months in prison and a $100 fine. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

