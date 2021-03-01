Advertisement

Quiet weather week ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on quiet weather to continue this week. Lows tonight fall to the teens. Thanks to a south wind tomorrow, highs will climb well into the 40s, even after a cold morning start. Looking ahead, the pattern stays quiet with highs into the 40s for Wednesday through Saturday. By Sunday, a push of 50s still looks likely which may lead to a few showers or possibly a few storms early next week. This slow rate of snowmelt is exactly what we need.

