Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siraj White-Wright, 21, of Iowa City.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City man located south of Burlington and in good condition
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa
A roadway crash.
One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Latest News

Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
Jerome Moyer III, 27, of Norwalk.
Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Madison County
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill
FILE - The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency...
Wireless alerts coming mid-spring for storms with extreme wind, very large hail
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts