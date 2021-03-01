Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Madison County

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old Norwalk man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2019.

A Madison County jury convicted Jerome Moyer III on Friday in the death of 23-year-old Roseanna Otto. She was shot to death in her Winterset home in May 2019. Moyer was the father of two of Otto’s three children.

Family members said their were several instances of domestic abuse during the relationship but he was charged only once. The family said Moyer shot Otto because he wanted to get back together with her but she refused.

