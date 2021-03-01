Advertisement

Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Madison County

Jerome Moyer III, 27, of Norwalk.
Jerome Moyer III, 27, of Norwalk.(Courtesy: Madison County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old Norwalk man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2019.

A Madison County jury convicted Jerome Moyer III on Friday in the death of 23-year-old Roseanna Otto. She was shot to death in her Winterset home in May 2019. Moyer was the father of two of Otto’s three children.

Family members said their were several instances of domestic abuse during the relationship but he was charged only once. The family said Moyer shot Otto because he wanted to get back together with her but she refused.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siraj White-Wright, 21, of Iowa City.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City man located south of Burlington and in good condition
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa
A roadway crash.
One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Latest News

FILE - The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency...
Wireless alerts coming mid-spring for storms with extreme wind, very large hail
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Cedar Rapids cancels burn ban in effect since days following derecho
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19