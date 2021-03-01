Iowa surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – A total of 705,151 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, according to state data as of Monday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 178,875 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as the federal government is expected to deliver nearly 4 million doses of the new Johnson & Johnson, single-dose, COVID-19 vaccine to states across the country beginning Tuesday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes the third COVID-19 vaccine available after the FDA cleared it for use in the U.S. on Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 196 more COVID-19 cases and one more COVID-19 related death.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 336,507 COVID-19 cases and a total of 5,472 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,909 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 563 of the reported deaths.

The state also reported a total of 197 people are hospitalized in Iowa with the virus, with 31 having been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 48 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,282 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,559,192 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.3 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.