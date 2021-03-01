Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds Exhibit possibly cut in 2021 due to pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair is set to return this year after they cancelled last year due to the pandemic. However, a popular program may not make a return this year.

The fair board is looking at cutting the Avenue of Breeds exhibit for financial reasons after last year’s cancellation.

From cows, to emu’s, to alpacas, and more - the Avenue of Breeds exhibit has been a popular attraction for decades.

Several past participants and their parents hope the board can save the exhibit.

Todd Volz took part when he was young. His daughter Hailey, a North Polk junior, has carried it on.

“We learn so many different life skills just from being there,” Hailey said.

“As society moves further and further away from agriculture, this is a way that we’re still staying connected, and try to keep teaching people where their food comes on,” Todd Volz said.

A fair spokesperson says the North Polk FFA will at least help with a new community garden.

She says nothing is currently decided regarding Avenue of Breeds, and it’s too early to say what other changes the board may consider.

