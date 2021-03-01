Advertisement

Iowa men climb to #5 in latest AP rankings; 3 Big Ten teams in top 5

Iowa's Luka Garza, left, posts up against Ohio State's Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa's Luka Garza, left, posts up against Ohio State's Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.(Jay LaPrete | AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs.

Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five.

West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win. Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Colorado joined the poll while Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri dropped out.

