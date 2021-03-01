Advertisement

Fong’s Pizza in Des Moines debuts new Fruit Loops breakfast pizza

Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -A new pizza in Des Moines is leading to curious delight...and gasps of horror.

KCCI in Des Moines reports that Fong’s Pizza on Des Moine’s Forest Avenue has started serving a breakfast pizza topped with Fruit Loops.

The pizza is called Loopy Fruits.

It comes with sour cream and cream cheese sauce and is topped with mozzarella, Fruit Loops and a drizzle of Greek Yogurt and condensed milk.

This item will be a permanent part of the menu.

