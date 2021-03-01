Advertisement

Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Iowa Hawkeyes logo(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of additional people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the University of Iowa athletics program were reported by the school on Monday.

The department said that five people tested positive among coaches, staff, and athletes. 404 negative COVID-19 tests were also reported during the week of February 22 through February 28. Since the program began widespread testing in late May, 416 total positive tests and 16,170 negative tests have been processed.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to determine any potential exposures.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siraj White-Wright, 21, of Iowa City.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City man located south of Burlington and in good condition
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa
A roadway crash.
One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Latest News

Iowa's Luka Garza, left, posts up against Ohio State's Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa men climb to #5 in latest AP rankings; 3 Big Ten teams in top 5
University of Iowa working to offer in-person commencement option for spring 2021
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during...
Bohannon becomes Hawkeyes’ all-time assist leader in crushing win over Ohio State
Cutouts of fans, including this Saint Bernard dog, line the bottom rows at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Two-dimensional fans, including some furry friends, fill seats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena