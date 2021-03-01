Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of additional people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the University of Iowa athletics program were reported by the school on Monday.

The department said that five people tested positive among coaches, staff, and athletes. 404 negative COVID-19 tests were also reported during the week of February 22 through February 28. Since the program began widespread testing in late May, 416 total positive tests and 16,170 negative tests have been processed.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to determine any potential exposures.

