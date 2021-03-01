Eastern Iowans distribute hundreds of pounds of supplies to Texans in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning, supplies by the truckload arrived from Cedar Rapids to the town of Glen Heights, Texas, just south of Dallas, where many are still recovering from the recent winter storm.

“We have some water. We’ve got diapers, wipes, and non-perishables,” Raymond Siddell, founder of Together We Achieve, said.

Siddell said that immediately after hearing about the situation in Texas, he wanted to help out. That culminated in a drive-thru distribution event, that he along with volunteers with the Iowa Giving Crew and Bridge Under the Bridge came together to make happen.

The event was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in Glen Heights but Siddell said cars started lining up almost an hour before.

“We experienced the derecho back in August. We all felt the love and support that came from across the country, as people were bringing in truckloads, vanloads, carloads, and planeloads of supplies,” Siddell said. “It’s really important that we continue to reach out to other communities and help take care of their needs as well during such a tragic event.”

Normal in Texas is still far from reality. The Glenn Heights chief of police said they had to cut off water to hundreds as recovery efforts continue, and damage to homes is extensive.

“We did talk to some of the locals. One man was telling us how they had to boil water. They hadn’t had any water for over a week,” Connor Swain, who helped transport the supplies to Texas, said.

The chief of police also said contractors are booking 70 days out at this point. The fire department was distributing water, but that supply has dwindled, so Siddell said these donations come at a much-needed time.

“The community need is really big out here,” Siddell said.

For Siddell and others, they’re just happy to help on a long, familiar road to recovery.

