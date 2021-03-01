Advertisement

Eastern Iowans distribute hundreds of pounds of supplies to Texans in need

By Taylor Holt
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning, supplies by the truckload arrived from Cedar Rapids to the town of Glen Heights, Texas, just south of Dallas, where many are still recovering from the recent winter storm.

“We have some water. We’ve got diapers, wipes, and non-perishables,” Raymond Siddell, founder of Together We Achieve, said.

Siddell said that immediately after hearing about the situation in Texas, he wanted to help out. That culminated in a drive-thru distribution event, that he along with volunteers with the Iowa Giving Crew and Bridge Under the Bridge came together to make happen.

The event was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in Glen Heights but Siddell said cars started lining up almost an hour before.

“We experienced the derecho back in August. We all felt the love and support that came from across the country, as people were bringing in truckloads, vanloads, carloads, and planeloads of supplies,” Siddell said. “It’s really important that we continue to reach out to other communities and help take care of their needs as well during such a tragic event.”

Normal in Texas is still far from reality. The Glenn Heights chief of police said they had to cut off water to hundreds as recovery efforts continue, and damage to homes is extensive.

“We did talk to some of the locals. One man was telling us how they had to boil water. They hadn’t had any water for over a week,” Connor Swain, who helped transport the supplies to Texas, said.

The chief of police also said contractors are booking 70 days out at this point. The fire department was distributing water, but that supply has dwindled, so Siddell said these donations come at a much-needed time.

“The community need is really big out here,” Siddell said.

For Siddell and others, they’re just happy to help on a long, familiar road to recovery.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siraj White-Wright, 21, of Iowa City.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City man located south of Burlington and in good condition
Marengo fire burns the Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground on Saturday, February...
Marengo fire burns Pride of Iowa Sandwiches facility to the ground
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
COVID-19 hospitalizations see small jump upward in Iowa
A roadway crash.
One person killed in Clayton County rollover crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds opposes relief over allocation plan

Latest News

A banner is displayed on a lamp post in downtown Ely in celebration of the town's American...
American Legion celebrates centennial in Ely
Marion High School makes adjustments to hold prom during pandemic
Marion High School makes adjustments to hold prom during pandemic
Mobile homes in Iowa.
Iowa mobile home owners ask lawmakers to pass protections
Ely American Legion celebration.
American Legion in Ely celebrating 100 years
Edward Snowden talk.
Snowden to make paid virtual speaking appearance for Iowa State University