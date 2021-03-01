Advertisement

Des Moines police ID victim of year’s first homicide

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man fatally shot last week in the city’s first homicide of the year.

The Des Moines Police Department said Monday in a news release that 52-year-old Darrell Merriwether, of Clive, died early Saturday after being shot late Friday night in a residential area several blocks southeast of Drake University.

Police say officers and firefighters called to the scene found Merriwether around 11:20 p.m. Friday with gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police did not announce any arrests or suspects in the Monday release.

