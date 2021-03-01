Advertisement

Cooler today, then up we go for the rest of the week

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, our weather remains pretty quiet this week. This morning, we are watching a small batch of snow pushing southeast out of Minneapolis. This is moving southeast and may clip our extreme northeast corner early on. Anything that falls will be light and the sun will melt it off easily this afternoon. For the rest of the area, expect a sunny start with a slow increase in scattered clouds around the midday and afternoon hours. It’ll be a cooler day with highs mainly in the lower 30s. Tonight, plan on lows well down into the teens. Despite the cold start tomorrow, we should warm into the 40s by afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. Looking ahead, the general dry pattern looks locked in through the weekend with highs mainly into the 40s the rest of the week. Temperatures will likely warm further into next week with a chance of possibly the first thunderstorms of the season by then.

