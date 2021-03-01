Advertisement

Cedar Rapids cancels burn ban in effect since days following derecho

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department / Background: AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Outdoor burning can now resume in Cedar Rapids, according to city officials.

The ban, which was put in place on August 17, 2020, following the derecho on August 10, is no longer in effect. It was initially implemented to protect against fire spreading among widespread damage from the storm, including downed trees and piles of debris stacked along the city’s streets.

Officials said the cleanup effort had progressed enough that the risk from burning had reduced.

Recreational fires are allowed within city limits if they follow certain rules, while other types of burning require a permit.

